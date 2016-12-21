Police detain four Taijimen members in Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA

Four members of the Taijimen Qigong Academy were detained by military police as they tried to force their way into the Presidential Office Building, police said yesterday.

According to the Taipei Police Department’s Zhongzheng First Precinct, a Taijimen member, surnamed Hsieh (謝), on Sunday applied for a police permit to hold a rally from 9am on Sunday to 5pm yesterday on Ketagalan Boulevard, at which about 5,000 Taijimen members demonstrated peacefully in front of the Presidential Office Building, chanting “Love Taiwan with your heart.”

At 5:18pm on Monday, about 30 Taijimen members broke away from the larger group at the intersection of Chongqing S Road and Guiyang Road and tried to force their way through the entrance to the presidential compound, police said, adding that military police immediately detained the intruders, who were taken to the Zhongzheng First Precinct.

The reason for their actions has yet to be determined, police said.

The incident followed the National Taxation Bureau of Taipei’s reopening of a 20-year-old case involving the leader of Taijimen in early May.