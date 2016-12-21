One dies, one in hospital after diving incidents

By Tsai Tsun-hsien and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A professional diver has been hospitalized with decompression sickness and another died following separate scuba mishaps in waters near Houbihu (後壁湖) in Pingtung’s Kenting (墾丁) on Sunday.

Wu Sung-hung (吳松鴻) — an expert in nudibranch molluscs — was one of two involved in diving incidents in the area on Sunday. The other man, surnamed Chung (鍾), was killed, authorities said.

Wu’s mishap was reported by other divers who found him floating unconscious on the ocean’s surface, apparently with a case of decompression sickness caused by a hasty ascent to the surface, sources said.

He was observed at depths of 30m, sources said.

The people who found him transported him to shore, where paramedics resuscitated him.

After reporting reduced mobility, Wu was sent to Kaohsiung Armed Forces Hospital’s Zuoying Branch for hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The day before the incident, Wu was giving a speech at the Kenting National Park Administration about the ecology of nudibranchs, a group of marine molluscs, in the sea near Houbihu.

In the other incident, Chung, a tourist from Taichung, was participating in a diving expedition, the Hengchun Branch of the Pingtung Fire Bureau said.

He was reported to be in trouble at about 10am. Divers in his group of 24 retrieved and transported him to Houbihu Pier by boat, it said.

Paramedics on the pier found no signs of life and rushed him to Hengchun Tourism Hospital, where he was declared dead in the evening, the bureau said.

Employees of the diving company said that Chung was an experienced diver and nothing out of the ordinary occurred during the expedition leading up to the incident.

His equipment was examined and found to be in good working order, they said.

He apparently made no effort to ascend, as his flotation device was uninflated and diving weights were still attached, the employees said.