Doctor warns thrombosis a threat after bone breaks

By Chang Hsuan-che and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A physician warned about thrombosis in the brain after a man lost the ability to speak after breaking his leg in a motor vehicle accident.

After fracturing the femur in his left leg, the 20-year-old university student, surnamed Hung (洪), experienced weakness in his limbs, an inability to speak and could not recognize his parents, Kuang Tien General Hospital orthopedic surgeon Wu Cheng-che (吳承哲) said, adding that a medical examination discovered thrombosis — a blood clot within a blood vessel.

Hung has recovered following treatment and has returned to normal activities.

“The femur is the longest bone in the human body. The marrow inside the bone is filled with fatty substances. When a bone is broken, this material seeps out and blood carries it to the lungs, where it gets deposited,” Wu said. “For this reason thrombosis most often occurs in the lungs.”

“Only 1 percent of people who sustain a fracture develop the condition, which can lead to breathing difficulties and decreased oxygen in the blood,” Wu said.

Wu said that while Hung’s case involved thrombosis in the head, not the lungs, his was an equally rare condition and probably occurred due to the fatty particles being too small to form plaque in the lungs.

He added that younger people’s bones contain more fatty material, making them particularly susceptible to thrombosis, especially if the femur or fibula is broken.

“When Hung arrived at the hospital [following his accident] he was floating in and out of consciousness, and although he did not have a brain hemorrhage, he was muddled after surgery and was unable to move his limbs or speak,” Wu said.

“His parents were frightened,” he said.

Wu said he did not initially suspect thrombosis as the cause of the symptoms, but a nuclear magnetic resonance scan showed that fatty materials from the broken bone had spread to the brain.

“The fat particles lit up the screen like a sky full of stars, especially concentrated in the areas responsible for speech and movement,” Wu said, adding that it was evident that this is what led to the inhibition of these activities in Hung.

Wu said that following treatment, his team saw the accumulated fat slowly absorbed by the body.

One week after treatment, Hung’s speech returned to normal and after a month he was back in class, Wu said.