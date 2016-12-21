EVA to cooperate after LA incident

Staff writer, with CNA

EVA Air yesterday said it would cooperate fully with an investigation launched by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday to determine why an EVA Air Boeing 777 turned in the wrong direction after departing from Los Angeles International Airport on Friday last week.

An air traffic controller apparently directed the airplane into the flight path of another airplane as it flew low over mountains near the San Gabriel Valley, according to an ABC7 Eyewitness News report.

The Boeing 777 left the airport at about 1:20am on Friday, during a rainstorm across southern California, heading to Taipei, and was reportedly instructed by an air traffic controller based in San Diego, California, to turn left instead of right.

That sent the airliner toward the mountains above Altadena, California, and the flight path of an Air Canada airplane that had just taken off, the report said.

Audio traffic indicates the controller quickly realized the EVA flight was turning in the wrong direction and took immediate action to ensure the two aircraft remained a safe distance apart, according to a Fox 11 news report.

The air traffic controller then issued a series of instructions to the EVA pilot to turn south and the aircraft eventually returned to its planned flight path, the Fox 11 report said.

However, some residents reported being startled late at night by the sound of a large aircraft that seemed to be flying too close to the ground.

They said low-flying airplanes in their area are rare because of the nearby mountains, the ABC7 report said.

EVA Air in Taipei yesterday said that the airplane remained the required distance from the ground and there was no close encounter or other incident involving the two aircraft.