Legal Challenges: DPP lawmaker ordered to pay Ma compensation

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwan High Court yesterday ordered Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tuan Yi-kang (段宜康) to pay former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) NT$600,000 (US$18,747) and publish an apology on the front pages of four national newspapers over claims that Ma received illegal political donations.

The verdict was in line with the Taipei District Court’s ruling in the case in February.

Ma filed a lawsuit against TV pundit Chen Min-feng (陳敏鳳) and Tuan after Chen wrote on an online media outlet in 2014 that several high-tech entrepreneurs made illegal political donations worth NT$200 million to Ma at a luncheon in 2007.

Ma won the presidential election the following year and was re-elected in 2012.

Tuan said on a TV program and on Facebook that L&K Engineering Co was only allowed to merge with RSEA Engineering Corp, a former state-run enterprise, after donating NT$100 million to Ma.

Ma filed lawsuits against Chen and Tuan in January last year, seeking NT$10 million in compensation from each of them.

The Taipei District Court, which handled Tuan’s case first, ruled that he did say Ma received political donations as part of a quid pro quo arrangement relating to the merger of L&K Engineering and RSEC Engineering, without presenting any evidence to back up his claim.

In March, the court ruled that Chen was not guilty, because she had fulfilled her legal responsibility to investigate and verify her claims.

Ma has appealed Chen’s case.

Tuan appealed his guilty verdict to the High Court.

Tuan said he would also appeal yesterday’s ruling.