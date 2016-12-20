Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

GOVERNMENT

President hit by foam board

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was yesterday hit by a falling board while addressing an event in Taoyuan, but was unharmed. The accident occurred at a ground-breaking ceremony to inaugurate work on a social housing project. As Tsai was speaking on the stage, the board, part of the backdrop, fell down and hit the president on the head. Security guards immediately straightened the board, which was reportedly made of lightweight polystyrene foam, as a surprised Tsai quickly resumed her speech. Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said the incident was likely caused by organizers’ failure to properly fasten the board to its support. The president was not injured and the organizers have apologized, he said.

CRIME

Spain arrests 47 for fraud

Forty-seven Taiwanese have been arrested in Madrid for their alleged involvement in telecom fraud, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday. A group of eight Taiwanese had already been arrested on suspicion of telecom fraud, and the ministry was notified by Spanish authorities on Wednesday last week that another 39 were arrested on similar charges. News reports said Spanish police raided more than 10 locations last week after months of investigation and arrested nearly 240 Chinese and Taiwanese fraud suspects. The ministry said Taiwanese were also involved in telephone fraud in the cities of Barcelona and Alicante, but Taiwan’s representative office in Spain was still working with Spanish authorities to determine the exact numbers involved. The ministry said it has instructed the representative office to form a task force to work with Spanish police and prosecutors, and help Taiwanese suspects and their families.