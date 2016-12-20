Artist finds calling in art made from old cellphones

By Weng Yu-huang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An artist has started using recycled objects in his work to encourage young people to reflect on the impact their lives have on the environment.

Painter and installation artist Lin Shih-pao (林世寶) recently held an exhibition at his former school, Nanshan High School in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District (中和), to raise environmental awareness among young people.

A giant replica of a robot character from the Transformers franchise, made entirely of recycled cellphones, proved to be the students’ favorite piece at the exhibition.

Lin Yan-hui (林彥慧), an art teacher at the private school, said that Lin Shih-pao not only attended the school, but he used to teach there as well, and students learned about his devotion toward and perseverance in producing art.

Lin Shih-pao has become famous for his work at home and abroad, Lin Yan-hui said. Last year, while serving as the school’s resident art teacher, he created a well-received model of a Formula One race car titled F1 Praise Car (F1讚車) out of recycled cellphones.

Lin Shih-pao said he decided to use cellphones again this year to create a new piece to commemorate the school’s 70th anniversary, adding that he chose to create a Transformers character as the series is popular with young people.

His creation quickly became popular with students at the school, who regularly line up to take pictures with it, Lin Yan-hui said.

“I never imagined that a Transformer made of cellphones could take shape like this. Not to mention that it is made of recycled resources,” third-year student Tseng Yi-lun (曾翊倫) said.

Another student, Lee Ching (李敬) said: “All of Lin Shih-pao’s works are fascinating and unique, whether painted works or installations.”

Lin Yan-hui said the artist gave students the opportunity to closely connect with art, adding that his works are made up of everyday objects and experiences and therefore not remote and distant to viewers.

“Lin Shih-pao’s most recent works are all themed on ‘collecting’ and use everyday objects, such as jeans, copper coins and cellphones, and make people reflect on their lives,” Lin Yan-hui said, adding that his pursuit of perfection motivated students and teachers alike.