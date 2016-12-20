Air force jets on training mission ‘brushed’ in midair

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Two Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jets reportedly “brushed” each other midair during a training exercise in August, but no one was injured during the accident and the aircraft re-entered service following repairs.

During a training mission on Aug. 19, two IDFs collided, but landed safely at Chingchuankang Air Base in Taichung, the air force said yesterday.

The planes only sustained minimal damage and the pilots were unharmed, the air force said.

The two fighters were transitioning from a base in Tainan to Taichung when the two aircraft grazed each other due to low visibility as they flew into cloud.

The accident was only minor and the pilots were not sure if there had been a collision until after a ground crew safety check on landing, the air force said.

The planes were fully repaired with minimal cost.

The air force will improve pilot training and flight protocol especially in difficult weather conditions to prevent such accidents, it said.

The two aircraft were reportedly upgraded IDF jets Hsiung Ying (雄鷹, or Goshawk) with increased carrying capacity and electronic warfare capabilities.

The accident was the first in the upgraded model, the air force said.