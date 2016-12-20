Survey finds firms hiring students ignore regulations

By Wu Po-wei and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

About 70 percent of companies in the service industry who operate near university campuses contravene the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) by not insuring their student workers, withholding overtime pay or paying less than the minimum wage, according to an investigative report released yesterday by labor campaigners and students.

The Taiwan Pioneers of Labor Association released the report at a Taipei news conference alongside representatives from the student associations of National Sun Yat-sen University, Tunghai University, Fu Jen Catholic University and National Chengchi University.

A total of 211 establishments near the four schools were investigated and 67.77 percent were found to have violated labor laws, with the most common offense being the failure to provide National Health Insurance or labor insurance to employees (44.08 percent), the groups said.

Employers failing to pay double wages for work on a national holiday (45.5 percent) and not paying the minimum wage (17.6 percent) were other violations, they said.

Many establishments near the National Sun Yat-sen University underpaid their employees, including a well-known chain that pays students NT$80 per hour during a probationary period, while once past the probation period, the workers received no more than NT$95, Sun Yat-sen student Lin Tung (林彤) said.

The groups said that 46 establishments near Chengchi University’s campus were the worst offenders, with only one venue meeting all legal requirements.

The government nees to review the nation’s labor practices and require employers to know their responsibilities, the groups said.