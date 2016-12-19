Advocates demand Philippines assist workers in Taiwan

Staff Writer, with CNA

Members of several groups advocating migrant workers’ rights yesterday protested outside the Philippines’ representative office in Taipei, demanding that the office help them handle labor issues.

The protest coincided with International Migrants Day.

The Taiwan chapter of Migrante International said workers from the Philippines contribute to the economic development of their home nation, sending back US$2.7 billion a year from the nations where they work.

However, it said they still face unreasonable working conditions, such as overtime and work not disclosed in their contracts, and need the support of their government to address the problems.

Wong Ying-dah (汪英達), director of the Service the People Association in Taoyuan, said one problem for Filipino workers in Taiwan is a wage affidavit they sign upon their arrival.

The document sets a room and board fee different from that shown in their contract with broker agencies, but as the Philippine government certifies both documents despite the discrepancy, brokers can charge the workers additional fees, Wang said.

Also, although the Philippine government in 2006 announced that fishing workers and domestic helpers working overseas are exempt from brokerage fees and can receive refunds for their payments to the brokers, migrant workers who ask for the refund are often threatened by brokerage companies, Wang said.

The groups hope that Manila will tackle the problems and put the companies that have allegedly threatened Filipino workers on a black list, Wang said.

An official from the Manila Economic and Cultural Office accepted the protesters’ petition and returned to the office without making any statements.

The protesters also asked the representative office to stay open on weekends, when the workers are usually off, so that they would not have to pay brokers additional fees to handle their passport matters while they work.