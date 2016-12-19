Airline MRT to have check-in booths in Taipei

Staff Writer, with CNA

Airline passengers traveling to Taoyuan International Airport on Taipei’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) System will be able to check in for their flights at Taipei Main Station MRT after the airport MRT line begins operating in March, the Customs Administration said yesterday.

Check-in counters will be placed in the section serving the airport MRT line, allowing travelers to check in their luggage, confirm seats and obtain boarding passes in advance.

The check-in service will be available every day from 6am to 9:30pm for passengers who want to use the service, the administration said, adding that people are advised to be at the station at least three hours before departure.

However, the service will not be available to passengers with oversize luggage or those that must go through quarantine inspections, the administration said.

It said it will assign customs officers at the station, which is to be named Station A1 on the airport MRT line, to monitor checked baggage, which would be transported to the airport after being inspected.

Three value-added tax refund kiosks will also be installed at the station for foreign travelers to claim tax refunds of up to NT$24,000, the administration said.