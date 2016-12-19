Yunlin County to preserve Taisugar plant as heritage

By Chen Tsan-kun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An old sugar processing plant that has lain dormant for more than 10 years is to receive a new lease on life after a recent announcement that it would be preserved as a historical heritage site.

The Yunlin County Cultural Affairs Bureau recently announced a resolution to classify the smokestack and storehouse of the state-run Taiwan Sugar Corp (Taisugar) plant in Beigang Township (北港) as historical buildings.

The move to preserve the history of local industrial development is a first for the county, the bureau said, adding that it hopes the plant will be developed into a tourist attraction.

“We hope there will be an emphasis on the safety of tourists visiting the abandoned plant,” it said.

The plant’s 55m smokestack was built in 1987 and was the tallest structure in the township, the bureau said, adding that, despite structural upgrades over the years that have changed its appearance, the smokestack holds a special place in the memories of residents.

“I remember when the sugarcane industry first came to town. There was often white smoke rising from the plant and the smell of caramelized sugar filled the air,” a former Beigang Junior High School student said.

A series of large fires at the plant’s wooden dormitories highlighted the importance of preserving the site’s history, the bureau said, adding that a team of preservationists was sent to survey the grounds in June.

The decision to preserve the smokestack and storehouse are evidence that the county government respects Beigang’s cultural heritage, local artist Wu Teng-hsing (吳登興) said, adding that the decision would help the development of a local art scene.

Many cultural historians have expressed their support for the preservation of the structures, the bureau said, adding that Taisugar’s history is important, as it represents Taiwan’s transition from a purely agricultural economy to an industrial one.

One of the plant’s two original smokestacks was torn down, making the preservation of the remaining smokestack even more important, the bureau said, adding that development of the plant for tourism would bring the structure back to life.

While the smokestack survived the powerful 921 Earthquake that hit neighboring Nantou County on Sept. 21, 1999, and other natural disasters, its structural integrity needs to be verified, due to the high heat it was subjected to during the plant’s operation, the bureau said.

In late September, Typhoon Megi tore pieces of metal from the structure and blew onto nearby streets, it added.

“The plant has caused many sleepless nights for local residents and Taisugar workers,” the bureau said, citing concerns over the smokestack’s safety.

“Now that it will be preserved as a historical building, its structure will be reinforced and properly managed,” it added.