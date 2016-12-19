Confiscated assets ‘should go to White Terror era victims’

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

White Terror victims and their surviving family members should be paid a collective NT$5 billion (US$156.41 million) from the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) confiscated assets, prior to the full sum owed by the KMT being returned to public coffers, documentary director and White Terror victims’ rights advocate Hung Wei-chien (洪維健) said yesterday.

The White Terror era refers to the suppression of political dissidents following the 228 Incident, an uprising that began on Feb. 27, 1947, which was brutally suppressed by the then-KMT regime, and the later imposition of martial law, which was not lifted until July 15, 1987.

During the White Terror, 140,000 to 200,000 people — many of whom were from the intellectual and social elite — were imprisoned and more than 1,000 were killed.

Hung’s parents, Hung Shih-ting (洪世鼎) and Chu Yu (朱瑜), were White Terror victims and he was raised in prison by his mother for five years.

The KMT has a responsibility to compensate the victims and their family members, since the party effectively controlled state security apparatuses that carried out acts of state violence on its behalf, including imprisonments and killings, and many secret police officers were party members, Hung Wei-chien said.

The KMT profited from the confiscated properties of White Terror victims through its control of the state, he added, citing his parents, who saw most of the valuables and belongings confiscated, including cash, jewelry and even their bedding and a water heater, while many others lost their houses and lands.

Current government policy is to pay a maximum of NT$6 million to the family members of those slain during the era and NT$1,300 for each day of imprisonment, but those payouts should be made first from confiscated KMT properties, considering the fiscal burden on the government, he said.

Taking NT$5 billion from the KMT assets that the Cabinet’s Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee had ruled are illegal should be adequate for compensating victims and family members, and the government needs only to step in with other sources of funding if a shortfall occurs, he said.