Assets committee’s report postponed

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter, with CNA

The Internal Administration Committee’s plan to invite the Executive Yuan’s Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee to deliver an administrative report on Thursday has been shelved, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chen Chao-ming (陳超明), the legislative committee’s convener, said yesterday.

The cancelation was reportedly prompted by internal KMT conflicts over the assets dispute.

Responding to questions from the Central News Agency (CNA), Chen said members of the KMT caucus decided during a meeting on Friday that to avoid affecting ongoing court cases involving KMT assets, the assets committee’s report to a legislative session on Thursday should be taken off the schedule.

“However, a budget proposal report by the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee will still take place on Wednesday as scheduled, with its chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) invited to answer questions at the legislative session,” Chen said.

Chen was referring to several court cases involving the committee and the KMT, including one that revolves around the pending transfer to the state of Central Investment Co (中央投資) and Hsinyutai (欣裕台) shares held by the party.

The Taipei High Administrative Court ruled on Friday that the assets committee’s order that the assets transfer mustbe completed within 30 days should be blocked until a final court verdict is reached.

However, the cancelation has sparked speculation about quarrels between KMT headquarters and the legislative caucus.

KMT caucus convener Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) yesterday said that caucus members are willing to be aggressive in tackling the party asset issue, but they concluded at Friday’s meeting that the assets committee should not have to issue a report until after lawmakers have more relevant materials.

“My principle is that we should not put caucus members in a vulnerable situation simply because the schedule has been set… I do not want them to get hurt. We should only send them to the battlefield after fully preparing them. How are they going to fight without bullets?” Sufin said.

Friday’s caucus meeting was held after KMT Administration and Management Committee director Chiu Da-chan (邱大展) gave a presentation to a meeting of the caucus on a list of nearly 20 items that he believed underscored the assets committee’s problematic handling of KMT assets.

As KMT legislators on Friday still felt that the material prepared by the KMT was enough, they preferred to deal with the assets committee’s budget proposal first, Sufin said.

The absence of top KMT leaders from Friday’s meeting, such as KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), KMT Secretary-General Mo Tien-hu (莫天虎) and the party’s vice chairmen, also created doubts among KMT lawmakers, he added.

Presentation of the report has not been canceled, just pushed back to early next month, he said.