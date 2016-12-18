Ministry clarifies number arrested overseas for fraud

Staff writer, with CNA

About 2,400 Taiwanese have been arrested overseas for alleged involvement in telecom fraud-related crimes since 2011, the Ministry of Justice said on Friday, rejecting media reports that as many as 4,500 Taiwanese have been apprehended in recent years.

About 2,000 Taiwanese fraud suspects have been deported to Taiwan from China and other nations since 2011, the ministry said in a statement.

However, Beijing this year began pressuring other countries to deport Taiwanese fraud suspects to China, instead of allowing them to be returned to Taiwan, the ministry said.

So far this year, 219 Taiwanese suspects were sent to China after they were arrested in other countries for alleged involvement in telecom fraud, the ministry said, adding that they were deported to China because of pressure from Beijing, which claimed that the main victims were Chinese and therefore the suspects should face trials in China.

About 150 Taiwanese fraud suspects remain detained in other countries, it added.

The statement was in response to local reports, which cited Spanish media as saying that Chinese authorities have participated in 47 raids around the world this year and arrested 7,700 fraud suspects, 4,500 of whom are Taiwanese.

In the latest such case, at least 39 Taiwanese were arrested for their alleged involvement in a telecom fraud ring in Spain, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday.

In recent years, there have been a number of cases in which Taiwanese were arrested on charges of fraud in Southeast Asian countries — including Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines — as well as Kenya and Turkey.

The Ministry of Justice said it has formed a cross-agency platform as part of a concerted effort to combat cross-border fraud operations.

The government has strongly criticized Beijing for taking Taiwanese fraud suspects, but it has so far been unable to convince the Chinese government to repatriate them.

Relations between Taiwan and China have been strained since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May. She has refused to heed Beijing’s calls to accept the so-called “1992 consensus” as the political foundation for the development of cross-strait exchanges.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.