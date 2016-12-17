Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Zoo plans for clouded leopard

Taipei Zoo said that next month it plans to put on display a female clouded leopard that was donated by a German zoo. Once the two-and-a-half-year-old animal, named “Suki,” is brought out of quarantine, she is to be moved to a new enclosure. At the moment, Suki is shy, preferring to hide in her cage, making health checks difficult, a Taipei Zoo official said. The zoo said it received Suki from the Wuppertal Zoo as part of a planned breeding program. Previously, Taipei Zoo had only one clouded leopard, “Yunhsin,” a 16-year-old female who was rescued from smugglers. The Taipei Zoo plans to introduce male clouded leopards. Suki belongs to the Neofelis nebulosa branch of the clouded leopard family, the Taipei Zoo said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Scorsese to visit

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese is to visit Taiwan to promote his new historical drama, Silence, which was shot in Taiwan, the film’s distributor said on Thursday. After releasing a trailer for the movie subtitled in Chinese, the distributor announced that the director would attend the premiere of the film and other promotional activities in Taiwan next month. The world-renowned director is scheduled to arrive on Jan. 18. Scorsese has been looking forward to returning to Taiwan since wrapping up filming of the movie last year, the distributor said. The film’s cast includes Taken star Liam Neeson and Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield. Silence is an adaptation of late Japanese writer Shusaku Endo’s 1966 novel of the same title. It is about the persecution of two Jesuit priests who traveled to Japan in the 17th century to find their mentor and share their faith. The movie opens nationwide on Feb. 17.