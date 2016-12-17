Petitions calling for sex-education changes pass

By Wang Chin-yi / Staff reporter

Three online petitions opposing the use in schools of teaching material on homosexuality have passed the threshold set by the National Development Council to force government agencies to respond to them after gathering 5,000 signatures apiece.

A petition launched by a member of the public named Lee Chu-te (李洙德) said that the content of sex education should be monitored by parents, while two petitions started by Chao Hsiao-yin (趙曉音), a priest, said that schools must not force-feed students homosexuality and called for the abolition of a statute in the Gender Equality Education Act (性別平等教育法) that could lead to punishments for schools that use test questions promoting the idea that marriage should consist of one man and one woman.

The petition calling for the statute to be abolished came after an incident in August in which National Taiwan University was fined NT$30,000 over an exam question in a Mechanical Engineering Department course that referenced the Bible, saying: “The formation of a family by one man and one woman is the foundation of society and family.”

The question was ruled to be in breach of the act.

The petition had 5,573 signatures as of Thursday.

The second petition by Chao, titled: “Homosexual education should not be forced upon students,” calls for Article 17 of the act to be amended to include wording that would require schools to teach about heterosexual relationships to instill a sense of gender equality among students.

Sex education must be approved by parents before it is taught, and students should be granted the freedom to decide whether to attend such classes, the petition says.

The petition had garnered 7,040 signatures as of Thursday.

Sex education should cover relationships, gender equality and homosexuality, according to the act.

The sex education curriculum for elementary and junior-high schools says that students should be able to achieve 69 standards, including one for fifth and sixth-grade students that says they should understand sexual orientations and another for junior-high school students that asks them to respect people regardless of their sexual orientation.

Lee’s petition calls for the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與少年保障法) to be amended to stipulate that at least one class be given per year to teach students ways to maintain their virginity.

The petition had 5,549 petitions as of Thursday.