Taiwan will be happy place for seniors to live: Tsai

Staff writer, with CNA

The government’s “long-term care program 2.0,” which is to be launched next year after a trial run that started last month, would make Taiwan a nation where seniors can enjoy their later years, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

With the nation increasingly becoming an aged society, taking care of seniors is one of the government’s most important jobs, Tsai said while attending a plaque unveiling ceremony at a long-term care center in Chiayi County, which has the highest percentage of elderly people in the nation.

Starting next year, the long-term care program is to be upgraded from “version 1.0” to “version 2.0,” in which the types of services provided would be expanded from eight to 17 and categories of care receivers from four to eight, Tsai said.

The goal of the “long-term care program 2.0” is to integrate existing care institutions, and create a comprehensive and affordable network of localized services, she said.

Taiwan would show the world that it knows how to take care of elderly people and how to ensure seniors enjoy a happy life, she added.

Under the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s plan, long-term care services are divided into three tiers.

One Tier A, or flagship center, would be required in every township, village and city.

Tier B centers would be like big specialty stores, with the goal of having one in every junior-high school district in the nation.

Tier C centers would be like grocery stores, with one center in every three wards.