Ministry confirms fraud suspects’ arrest in Spain

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 39 Taiwanese have been arrested over telecom fraud allegations.

News reports said that after months of investigation, Spanish police raided more than 10 locations earlier in the week and arrested nearly 240 Chinese and Taiwanese fraud suspects.

The ministry has instructed its representative office in Madrid to help the Taiwanese suspects being questioned by Spanish police, based on the principles of reciprocity, dignity and upholding human rights.

Wang Chi-hua (王之化), an information chief at the nation’s representative office in Madrid, said the investigation was still ongoing, and the number of suspects was expected to increase.

Wang said that after the suspects arrived in Spain, they rented villas and allegedly committed fraud by posing as law enforcement personnel in phone calls to Chinese people, swindling them to the tune of 16 million euros (US$16.82 million).

Wang said his office would help family members to visit the Taiwanese suspects in Spain if required.

He said that some of the suspects have been turned over to judicial authorities, but added that Spanish police have declined to disclose the results of their investigation.

Wang dismissed reports that Beijing is trying to extradite the suspects to China, saying that the process has not yet reached that stage.