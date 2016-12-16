Tapei Zoo sends two pangolins to zoo in Germany

Staff Writer, with CNA

Two pangolins from Taipei Zoo have been sent to Germany’s Leipzig Zoo as part of the zoo’s conservation efforts to help sustain the captive pangolin population in Germany, Taipei Zoo said on Wednesday.

Pangolins are considered hard to breed, but Taipei Zoo has a lot of experience with the animals, having been rescuing injured wild pangolins for more than three decades.

It is hoped that the animals, a male named Shui-li (水里) and a female called Chuan-cyong (穿芎), will be conservation ambassadors for Taiwan, Taipei Zoo said.

This is not the first time the city zoo has given captive pangolins to Germany. Two of the creatures, named Tou-fen (頭份) and Gui-shan (龜山), have been living at Leipzig Zoo since 2007 and 2009, respectively.

Taipei Zoo veterinarians said they have developed a unique diet for the animals that helps them to survive in captivity successfully.

The so-called “pangolin diet” is designed to replicate the nutritional composition of ants and consists of a mixture of proteins, nutrients and dietary fiber.

In 2014, Taipei Zoo successfully raised a newborn pangolin named Gung-wu (芎梧) through bottle feeding, surprising zoologists around the world.