NTU shielding its president, unions say

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

National Taiwan University (NTU) president Yan Pan-chyr (楊泮池), who is being investigated by the university over problematic papers he cowrote, has not made any plans to suspend his duties or resign, the university said yesterday.

The National Taiwan University Union and the National Federation of Teachers’ Unions (NFTU) yesterday issued a joint statement calling for Yang’s suspension while he is being investigated.

One month has passed since online academic forum PubPeer uncovered 11 papers written by NTU professor Kuo Min-liang’s (郭明良) research team that seem to contain forged findings, and Yang was the coauthor of four of them, the statement said.

However, Yang has ignored criticism from the university and society, answering to a special investigation committee assembled by the university, which has no legal basis and involves a conflict of interests, it said.

Comparing Yang with former minister of education Chiang Wei-ling (蔣偉寧), who resigned four days after he became embroiled in an academic peer review scandal, the unions said that Yang is plagued by an international academic scandal, but all he has done is apologize, offer to open courses on academic ethics and resort to an internal investigation.

“Yang is clearly shirking his responsibilities,” the unions said.

“The NTU Labor Union and NFTU believe that the parties in charge of handling this alleged breach of academic ethics have been negligent,” it said.

The unions called on the Ministry of Science and Technology, which subsidized a number of Kuo’s researches, to launch an investigation into the case.

Citing a report in the Chinese-language Science Monthly, the unions said that Taiwanese academics have submitted 50 papers that could contain forged research findings, damaging the nation’s reputation in the international academic circles.

The ministry should exercise its jurisdiction and revise rules governing academic ethics, the unions said.

In response NTU secretary-general Lin Ta-te (林達德) denied that there had been a conflict of interests in the investigation, saying that Yang is not a member of the investigation committee, which is presided over by NTU vice president Kuo Tei-wei (郭大維).

Suspending Yang or asking him to resign would be meaningless, as Yang denies committing academic fraud in the portions he wrote for the papers in question, Lin said.

The university said that Yang would immediately “assume responsibility” if it is ascertained that he has committed academic fraud.

Separately yesterday, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) criticized the government for delaying punitive measures that should be imposed on NTU “while they took the moral high ground when they examined officials from former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration.”

At the news conference, Hung held up a lightsaber, the signature weapon of the Jedi from the Star Wars universe, and said that Darth Vader, who was once a Jedi, fell to the dark side because he yearned for greater power, comparing the NTU professors involved in the scandal to the fictional character.

Additional Reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang