AT jet know-how must be capitalized on: academic

By Chen Yu-fu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The government should ensure that the knowledge in design and manufacturing gained from developing the Advanced Trainer (AT) jet is passed on, while ensuring the establishment of a strong manufacturing base for the aerospace industry, National Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology Deputy Director Ma Wan-chun (馬萬鈞) said at a public hearing at the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday last week.

The government should aim to move the nation’s factories away from original equipment manufacturing of low-end products for foreign companies, Ma said.

It is urgent that academia and industry focus on the development of key technology, such as next-generation fighter jets and other national defense needs, Ma said.

While the nation developed the technology and design of the AT-3 jets and the Indigenous Defense Fighter jet, the nation should enhance its construction and maintenance capabilities, as this is where the majority of the profits lie in the aeronautical engineering field, Ma said.

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC) engineering vice president Bird Du (杜旭純) said the state-owned company would become a supplier in the aeronautical industry supply chain, adding that the agency is in communication with companies that are prepared to allow AIDC to retain the rights to certain technologies it has developed, such as landing gears.

The nation will be purchasing key technologies it lacks from its international partners, and seeks to foster talent in the industry through cooperation with academia and industry, Du said.

Ministry of Economic Affairs Metal and Mechanical Industries Division Director Shen Wei-cheng (沈維正) said cooperation between the institute and the ministry could help bring the aviation industry together for joint research on key technologies, while avionics systems and power generators could be acquired from international partners.

Ultimately we seek to provide incentives to retain talent in such sectors, Shen said.

With plans to develop Taichung, Kaohsiung and Taoyuan into hubs for aircraft assembly and maintenance, enhanced supply chain cooperation would benefit Taiwan’s whole aviation industry, Shen said.

Taiwan Aerospace Industry Association Director-General Yen Tieh-lin (閻鐵麟) said Taiwan could be looking at tripling its investment of NT$68.6 billion (US$2.2 billion) in the national aviation industry.

The government should endeavor to spread the benefits of the project to the more than 100 registered aviation industry companies in the nation instead of allowing AIDC to be the sole benefactor, he said, adding that only by including the other firms in the sector would the industry grow stronger.