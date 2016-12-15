People above 50 urged to get bone-density checkups

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

People aged above 50 are advised to get a bone-density examination at least once every two or three years, even if an initial exam result is normal, as people lose bone density as they age, an orthopedist said yesterday, adding that the process happens even faster in women after menopause.

A man in his 70s with chronic hypertension fell down at home and could not move freely due to severe pain, but family members took care of him at home thinking his symptoms were a result of a known condition, said Yang Rong-sen (楊榮森), an attending physician at National Taiwan University Hospital’s Department of Orthopedics.

The pain grew worse, prompting a hospital visit, during which he was diagnosed with a hip fracture two weeks after the fall, Yang said.

Yang said that many elderly people face similar problems, as osteoporosis often starts silently without symptoms and is often neglected until a bone fractures.

Although people with osteoporosis do not feel pain until fractures occur, once the bone is damaged, it can easily lead to other symptoms and physical dysfunctions, such as backaches, a hunched back, loss of height, liver or digestive dysfunctions, and even death, he said.

Yang said people with hip fractures might lose mobility and become bedridden, needing long-term care.

“People generally agree that those above 65 years old should get a bone-density examination regularly ... but women after menopause with other risk factors — such as diabetes, steroid use, a family history of hip fractures, or long-term smoking or drinking — should be examined earlier,” he said.

The Food and Drug Administration said osteoporosis must be diagnosed by measuring bone density and the means by which bone density is measured is through dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, an enhanced form of X-ray technology that uses an extremely small amount of radiation — less than one-10th the dose of a standard chest X-ray, which is considered a relatively safe examination.

Yang said while bone-density loss is natural as people age, they can prevent osteoporosis by taking calcium and vitamin D, and exercising regularly, such as lifting weights at least three times per week for 30 to 60 minutes per time.

“As people usually wear more clothes in the winter, their body might not be able to absorb sufficient vitamin D from the sun,” Yang said.

“When vitamin D intake from the diet or sun exposure is not enough, it is recommended that people take supplements,” he said, adding that adults need about 800 to 1,000 international units of vitamin D per day and about 1,200mg of calcium per day.