Google lists ‘Pokemon Go’ as most-searched keyword

Staff writer, with CNA

Google, the world’s largest search engine by market share, has released its annual “year in search” list for Taiwan, with the mobile game Pokemon Go topping the list for most popular keyword searches.

The Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and the US presidential election took second and third places respectively on the list of the most popular searches in Taiwan.

Meanwhile, US president-elect Donald Trump topped the ranking in this year’s “fastest rising” searches for the most new requests for a name and a political figure, while President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was fifth and second in the two categories respectively.

Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜), a Taiwanese member of South Korean girl group TWICE, was ranked second in the “fast-rising people” category, while China-based Taiwanese singer Huang An (黃安) placed fourth.

Chou became ensnared in controversy in January after she was accused by Huang of supporting Taiwanese independence following her appearance on a South Korean TV show late last year in which she held a Republic of China national flag.

The top five places in this year’s most-searched TV programs and movies in Taiwan were South Korean TV drama Descendant of the Sun, Japanese animated film Your Name, South Korean film Train to Busan, Taiwanese TV series KO One Remember (終極一班4) and South Korean television series Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart: Ryeo.