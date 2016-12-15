NIA to ease visa rules for Hong Kong, Macau

Staff writer, with CNA

The National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday that starting from next year, Hong Kong and Macau residents arriving in Taiwan on cruise ships are to be able to gain two visas granting two entries in one online application.

NIA Deputy Director-General Jeff Yang (楊家駿) said that 140,000 people arrived in Taiwan aboard cruise ships this year, with 20,000, or 14.28 percent, hailing from Hong Kong or Macau.

“There is room for growth,” Yang said, adding that cruise ship operators suggested the measure to attract more visitors to Taiwan from the two territories.

According to current regulations, Hong Kong and Macau residents can apply in person or through a travel agent, or apply online to enter Taiwan once within three months of receiving their visas, Yang said.

However, he said that over the past few years, Hong Kong and Macau residents have been arriving in Taiwan in a more diverse range of ways, including on package tours that include travel by airplane and on cruises.

Visitors might arrive in Taiwan by boat or plane and then take a cruise to a third destination before returning to Taiwan and then traveling elsewhere, he said.

Embracing this change in behavior, the NIA is to start accepting online applications for two entry visas from Hong Kong and Macau residents planning to take package tours from Jan. 1.

The new arrangement acknowledges the fact that Taiwan is the mid-point of their travel itinerary, Yang said.

The Ministry of the Interior said the new measure for Hong Kong and Macau residents would help Taiwan in its bid to become a key port of call for international cruise operators, while promoting the development of port cities and peripheral tourism.