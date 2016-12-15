Dance contest for new immigrants set

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday said that it would host a dance competition for new immigrants and foreign residents as part of the government’s efforts to promote cultural exchanges.

Organized in cooperation with the National Taiwan University of Arts, the contest on Saturday is aimed at promoting art and cultural exchanges between Taiwan and the nations from which the participants come, the ministry said.

A total of 130 people in 35 teams are to participate, with entrants originating from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and several African nations.

The participants came to Taiwan to study or work, or have married Taiwanese, the ministry said.

The contest is just the beginning of efforts to establish a platform for new immigrants to showcase their talents, the ministry said in a statement.

“We believe that through art and cultural exchanges, it will be easier for new immigrants to fit into their new home more quickly,” the statement said. “It will also help us to learn more about their cultures.”

The government is pushing its “new southbound policy,” which is aimed at deepening ties with countries in Southeast Asia and South Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Many new immigrants in Taiwan are from Southeast Asia, and the education ministry has decided that Southeast Asian languages will be required courses in elementary schools starting in 2018.

There are about 260,000 children of new immigrants in the nation’s elementary and secondary schools, the ministry said.

Deputy Minister of Education Tsai Ching-hwa (蔡清華) is also encouraging more young Taiwanese to learn Southeast Asian languages such as Vietnamese, Thai and Filipino.