Cabinet backs implementation plan

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The Executive Yuan yesterday approved an implementation plan for the “new southbound policy,” a key government initiative to develop regional integration and boost ties with 16 Southeast and South Asian nations, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Amid the nation’s massive effort to transition and revitalize the economy, the plan to build a regional economic community with ASEAN and South Asian nations is based on four principles — economic cooperation, special talent exchange programs, resource sharing and regional integration — and is to be officially launched next year, the Executive Yuan’s Office of Trade Negotiation said.

The “new southbound policy” was one of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) campaign pledges to reconnect Taiwan with the rest of the Asia, and the implementation plan, first drafted in September, is to be a key economic strategy of the government, the office said.

Among the goals set for next year, the government plans to negotiate industrial cooperation and hold business interactions with at least four target countries, as well as sign at least one cooperation agreement or memorandum of cooperation.

Select businesses — including manufacturers of household goods, machinery and medical products, e-commerce companies, digital services providers and the health and catering industries — would be marketed to partner nations.

A marketing center and strategic alliances are to be formed to promote those products and services, seeking to achieve a sales target of US$420 million in select markets.

At least four exhibitions are to be held in target countries to boost Taiwan’s image, and the government will participate in at least 11 international exhibitions to display Taiwanese-made products in a bid to improve Southeast Asian consumers’ perception of the nation’s products.

A trade office “Taiwan Desk” is to be established in partner nations such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar and India to offer consultation services to Taiwanese businesses on local business environments, with a goal of providing at least 1,000 services annually.

Scholarship programs would be launched next year to attract international students and encourage Taiwanese to study in ASEAN and South Asian countries.

The government would also initiate medical, cultural, tourism, technological and agricultural cooperation programs to build partnerships with those countries.