Hearing tomorrow to probe the KMT’s links to CMPC

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

A hearing is to be held tomorrow on the relationship between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and Central Motion Picture Co (CMPC), and how the firm sold movie theaters taken over from the Japanese after World War II.

The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee has scheduled the hearing as part of its investigation into sales of property by CMPC and Broadcasting Corp of China.

The hearing’s objective is to ascertain whether CMPC is or was affiliated with the KMT, committee spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳) said yesterday.

If such is a determination is made, the committee could probe whether the KMT or CMPC profited from managing the former Japanese properties, she said.

CMPC, founded in 1954, remains the largest movie production company in Taiwan. It took over 14 Japanese-owned theaters in 1953, but only 10 were registered in its name in 1956.

By 1960, the company owned only five theaters, she said.

Three property transactions involving CMPC and New World Cinema in Taipei — the largest of the theaters appropriated from the Japanese — and theaters in Yilan and Pingtung counties are to be examined, as the committee suspects that CMPC might have sold some of the theaters at unreasonably low prices to transfer party assets, Shih said.

“Against this background, we can clearly see that CMPC derived most of its assets from the Japanese,” she said.

CMPC later acquired the Chinese Culture and Movie Center in Taipei and a film facility in what is now New Taipei City, and the committee is trying to determine where the money for those purchases came from, she said.

CMPC sold a large portion of its shares and properties to private individuals, possibly at disproportionate prices, and they in turn sold those shares and properties, complicating ownership of the company, Shih said.

CMPC assets might be ordered returned to the state pending investigation and hearings under the the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例), Shih said.

“We will see how many properties that belong to the nation can be recovered,” she said.