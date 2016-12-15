KMT accuses Tainan mayor of a cover-up

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday accused Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) of colluding with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to cover up the discovery of three food products illegally imported last month from Japanese prefectures near a nuclear power plant disaster.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi (胡文琦) told a news conference at KMT headquarters that Lai had forsaken his duty to safeguard public health for the sake of “political correctness,” standing by Tsai over her reported inclination to lift the nation’s import ban on food products from five prefectures: Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba.

The ban was imposed shortly after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster in March 2011.

The Tainan Department of Health on Tuesday released the results of an inspection of Japanese foodstuffs launched on Nov. 16, which showed that three item came from the banned prefectures.

The department released the results after KMT Tainan City Councilor Lin Yan-chu (林燕祝) questioned the agency about the issue at a session of the city council that morning.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Tang Te-ming (唐德明) said the city government had placed “political correctness” ahead of its duty to safeguard public health.

The discoveries of food products in Tainan and Kaohsiung that had been illegally imported from the five prefectures might be a ploy by the Tsai administration to gain political capital by demonstrating that it is doing its job by conducting inspections of Japanese food products even as it moves to ease the import ban, Tang said.

The Tainan City Government has shown it cares little about residents’ health, Tang said.

No matter how ambitious Lai might be, he should not try to climb the political ladder by using public health as a stepping stone, Tang said.

Lai covered up the discovery because he is no longer interested in the south and is seeking to advance his political career in the north, actions unbecoming of a city leader, Hu said, referring to rumors — denied by Lai — that the physician-turned-politician is thinking about running for Taipei mayor in 2018.

However, Tainan City Government official Hsu Shu-fen (許淑芬) fired back at the KMT, saying that it has made groundless accusations and drawn disproportionate comparisons.

The KMT is attempting to stoke a public panic and politicize an incident that could — and should — be discussed rationally, based on scientific facts, Hsu said, adding that such comments were not what Taiwan needs now.