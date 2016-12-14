Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Temperatures to fall

The first cold air mass to reach Taiwan this winter is expected to arrive today, with a minimum temperature of about 14?C forecast for the greater Taipei area, followed by declines over the next few days, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. The mercury last night was likely to drop by more than 10?C, said Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University. The effects of the cold air would be most pronounced from today until Saturday, the bureau said, adding that temperatures could dip as low as 13?C in the north, 15?C in the center of the nation and 17?C in the south. Highs in those areas are forecast at 16? to 18?C, 19? to 23?C and 22? to 26?C respectively, bureau data showed. The cold is expected to last into Saturday, with showers forecast for tomorrow and Friday in the north and northeast, the bureau said.

RECREATION

Museum’s giant slide opens

A giant spiral tube slide that allows people to slide from the top to the bottom in 16 seconds with a maximum speed of 82kph opened yesterday at the National Science and Technology Museum in Kaohsiung. The slide, which is 27m high and 63m long, is the tallest in Asia and the third-tallest in the world and is the highlight of a permanent adventure playground show, the museum said. Museum director-general Chen Shiunn-shyung (陳訓祥) said that while the slide is a fun feature, it helps introduce basic knowledge about free fall, centrifugal force, friction and centripetal force. There are some restrictions. Visitors under 1.30m in height, those weighing more than 150kg, pregnant women and people with cardiovascular disease cannot use the slide, Chen said.