Cabinet approves amendments to sports law

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Executive Yuan on Thursday last week approved amendments to the National Sports Act (國民體育法), setting in motion the process to enact major reforms aimed at better protecting the rights of athletes and coaches, as a result of controversies and the mishandling of financial sponsorships during the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in August.

Most of the changes are aimed at overhauling the rules governing the nation’s sporting bodies.

“The proposed amendments seek to address issues in four major areas: professional management, financial accountability, administrative transparency and the opening up of organizations’ memberships,” Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

The draft bill was forwarded to the Legislative Yuan for review and cross-caucus negotiations, Hsu said, adding that the Cabinet hopes the package will be approved by legislators in the near future.

One major change would be the establishment of an arbitration board to settle disputes between athletes, coaches and sports bodies, such as the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee, the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association and the Chinese Taipei Tennis Association.

Such organizations would no longer be “closed shops” run by cliques of business and political elites, as the bill aims to allow the public to join and be involved in the supervision of the sports bodies, Hsu said.

“The changes will ensure that national sports associations work for the public interest, rather than for private financial gain, lending them more credibility and building the public’s trust,” he said.

Other changes would prohibit politicians, elected representatives, government officials and individuals holding public office from taking up positions in the organizations’ boards of directors, executive councils or related oversight committees.

The public has been clamoring for major reforms following a series of controversies at the Rio Olympics, including tennis star Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) quitting the national team and current badminton world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) being threatened by a company sponsoring the nation’s organizing committee for the sport.

Hsieh cited a long history of mistreatment by the nation’s tennis association and Olympic committee for her resignation.

A lack of financial transparency and meddling by politicians were the other two major reasons for a public outcry for reform, as most of the nation’s sports bodies have reportedly become the private fiefdoms of retired Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) officials, who, despite their organizations having received massive government subsidies, have refused to open up their books for public scrutiny.

In addition, there have been numerous reports of corruption and financial irregularities, such as contracts being awarded to companies operated by the families and friends of sports body executives.

The proposed amendments include a stronger financial oversight mechanism, enhanced scrutiny by accounting firms and more restrictive rules against nepotism and conflicts of interest, Hsu said.

Discussions on the bill in the Legislative Yuan must be watched closely, as many legislators and high-level party officials have long dominated the nation’s sporting bodies, to the detriment of the nation’s development and cultivation of sporting talent, pundits have said, adding that such politicians could dilute the reforms to protect their control of vested business interests.