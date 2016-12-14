Ko defends unlimited-use scheme

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that his unlimited-use policy for people using Taipei’s MRT rail system was “very reasonable.”

The policy granting people unlimited use of the metro system with a NT$2,500 monthly ticket drew criticism from Taipei city councilors and the public, who said it would not be cost effective.

Ko defended the policy at the launch of the Taipei IoT Innovation Lab, which aims to create an Internet of Things of city projects through collaborations between the city government and the private sector, meeting residents’ needs and solving problems.

Taiwan is a world leader in manufacturing information technology products, but IT applications in Taipei and other major Taiwanese cities are seriously lacking, Ko said, citing the example of a policy to create a “paperless” city government next year by digitizing Taipei City Government documents, which he said would come “too late.”

Taipei officials cannot sign documents on mobile devices, which have been prevalent for many years, Ko said, attributing the phenomenon to a mindset held by the public sector that makes it “too afraid of failure,” which restricts officials from pursuing innovation.

He said that criticism he faced after proposing the MRT payment option last month was an example of fear of failure leading to lack of action.

“Taipei city councilors and the media criticized me, saying: ‘You should not propose a policy without thinking it through,’” the mayor said. “Let me tell you, if you must think everything through, you will never propose anything.”

Ko said he was “clearly aware” that only about 1,000 Taipei residents spend as much as NT$2,500 per month on the MRT, but that does not mean the policy was destined to fail.

The policy would be put to a two-month trial run before assessments are made on whether the option should be extended to EasyCard users and bus journeys, he said.

The price could be reduced by NT$50 after assessment of the results, he added.

“To me, this policy is set for gradual implementation within a safe margin. It is very reasonable,” Ko said.

“The government has the resources to cope with failure,” he said, adding that the public sector should develop a culture that abates its fear of failure, thus driving innovation.

Taipei Department of Information Technology Chief Secretary Chen Hui-min (陳慧敏) said that the Taipei IoT Innovation Lab has teamed up with eight firms on technology to be used for city policies, including public housing, the U-moto public scooter rental system and communications systems used in drones for rescue missions.