Growth of severe flu cases slows

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

As the first cold air mass of this winter is to arrive this week, lowering temperatures, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday urged people to pay attention to weather changes, keep warm and avoid attending public events if they have flu-like symptoms.

The number of serious flu complication cases reported last week was slightly lower than the week before, with a total of 205 confirmed cases since July, the agency said.

More than 90 percent of the cases involved people older than 50, 93 percent of patients had a history of chronic diseases and 90 percent did not receive flu vaccinations, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said, adding that in fatal cases, 92 percent of victims had chronic diseases, 71 percent were infected with influenza A virus subtype H3N2 and 83 percent did not receive flu vaccinations.

Most flu cases recently reported were H3N2 infections, she said, adding that the strain in circulation is 98 percent similar to a vaccine strain in use this flu season.

Five flu-related deaths were confirmed last week, which involved patients aged 70 to 83, four of whom did not receive flu vaccinations, CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said, adding that all five had chronic diseases.

The one patient who did not receive a vaccination was a 74-year-old woman, who was bedridden after a stroke and had a history of diabetes and hypertension, Lin said, adding that she died of respiratory failure caused by pneumonia on the second day after the onset of symptoms.

As temperatures are expected to drop as the cold air mass moves south, people who plan to travel or attend Christmas or New Year’s events should pay attention to respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

Since government-funded vaccinations began on Oct. 1, more than 5.81 million shots, more than 96 percent of vaccine stock, have been administered as of Sunday, Chuang said, adding that as vaccines have been exhausted at a few medical facilities, people should call before heading out to get vaccinated.

The agency also urged people with flu-like symptoms to avoid going to work or school and to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, bloody sputum, low blood pressure or chest pain.