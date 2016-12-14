NPP caucus whip slams ‘equidistant diplomacy’ appeal

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter

A Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator’s call for “equidistant diplomacy” was “subjecting Taiwan to [Beijing’s] ‘one China’ principle,” New Power Party (NPP) caucus whip Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said yesterday.

Hsu criticized KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) for asking what good it would do Taiwan if the US changed its “one China” policy after US president-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Washington does not have to be bound by it.

Hsu was referring to Chiang’s remarks on Monday about Taiwan being dragged into possible negotiations between the US and China concerning the “one China” policy, in which Taiwan “would have no right to make initiatives” and “would be treated as a bargaining chip.”

Chiang told the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) that “one China” is a political principle to which Beijing adamantly adheres. He reminded Taiwanese what Beijing has always told Taipei: “Anything can be discussed as long as the talks are preconditioned by the ‘one China’ principle.”

China would also tell the US the same thing and Trump, a businessman who prioritizes US interests over democratic values, could go Beijing’s way, Chiang said, asking Taiwanese to “think it through.”

The KMT lawmaker called on Taiwan to follow the lead of Singapore and the Philippines, which interact with the major powers in line with their own national interests, adding that a small state should play “equidistant diplomacy,” keeping an equal distance between itself and each major power.

“The incumbent administration is clearly following a pro-US, pro-Japan and away-from-China policy, which would leave Taiwan no room to take initiatives,” he said.

Hsu said the KMT was limiting Taiwan’s possibilities.

“Since when does Taiwan have to submissively cling to the ‘one China’ principle when developing the nation’s foreign relations?” he asked.

“The US’ ‘one China’ policy was a product of past international circumstances, so it certainly could also be adjusted whenever it has to be,” he said. “For Taiwan, grasping opportunities for the development of the nation’s sovereignty in a changing world, rather than parroting Beijing’s view and its ‘one China’ threats is of the upmost importance.”

“It should also be noted that the KMT’s ‘equidistant diplomacy’ is a hoax; otherwise why did it result in the Sunflower movement in 2014 and get the KMT kicked out of office for being overly pro-China in the past eight years?” Hsu asked.

The KMT should re-examine its own “one China principle,” instead of evading, with elusive arguments, the fact that the “one China policy” has indeed been hurting Taiwan’s international status, he said.