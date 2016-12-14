NPP’s Huang hits back at DPP caucus whip

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

New Power Party (NPP) Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) yesterday took aim at Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), after Ker accused the NPP of “mudslinging” over key legislation.

In a radio interview on Monday, Ker criticized the NPP for what he said were its attempts to seek popularity by damaging the reputation of the DPP with false accusations, especially over the amendment to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法).

The two parties collided last week over a NPP-proposed addendum to the act, under which companies breaking the law would face fines that are proportional to their size, after the DPP replaced the addendum with another set of disciplinary measures that cleared the legislative floor on Tuesday last week.

The DPP’s legislation stipulates a maximum fine of NT$1.5 million (US$47,137) for employers who contravene labor laws.

The NPP denounced the DPP removing its addendum, saying it would create a loophole for large businesses as they would only be subject to a minimum fine of NT$20,000, provoking a severe backlash from DPP lawmakers.

Huang said that NPP lawmakers were engaged in a factual and peaceful discussion when the amendment was debated at the legislature, while Ker made irrational accusations about his NPP counterparts.

“Was it mudslinging that we had a polite and reasonable discussion? Is Taiwan still a civilized society? Or has it become a place where people making bold accusations without regard to the facts are accepted?” Huang said.

Ker’s narratives about the legislation were structured around empty “adjectives and adverbs,” making it impossible to sustain a meaningful discussion, Huang said.

Huang said the NPP-proposed addendum was agreed by the legislative caucuses of the DPP, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the People First Party, but the DPP overturned the agreement at the last minute.

“[The DPP’s bill] allows large enterprises such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to get away with labor law violations for a mere NT$20,000 fine,” he said.

Asked whether the NPP would form an alliance with the KMT, Huang said such cooperation would be unlikely unless the KMT renounced its “reactionary and anti-democratic nature.”

Meanwhile, the NPP called on other parties to speed up efforts to amend the Referendum Act (公民投票法), which stipulates high thresholds for a referendum to succeed, as draft amendments have been stalled in the legislature since May.

While the DPP’s amendment seeks to decide the outcome of a referendum by a simple majority with at least a quarter of the electorate agreeing to a proposal, the NPP’s version seeks to cancel the minimum percentage of “yes” votes required.