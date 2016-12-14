David Lee not in US, source says

By Lu Yi-hsuan / Staff reporter, with CNA

Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) is scheduled to visit the US to attend an annual briefing, a source close to diplomatic circles said yesterday, adding that the trip is of a regular nature, not for other purposes as local media reports have suggested.

Local media reported that Lee on Monday departed for San Francisco, where President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is reportedly to make a transit stop on her way back from an overseas state visit next month. The president is also reportedly set to make a transit stop in Houston, Texas, en route to Central America.

Denying the reports, the source said they are based on false information, as Lee is still in the country.

However, the source confirmed that the minister does plan to visit the US, but it is because he is scheduled to attend a regional briefing on North America, adding that Lee would return to Taiwan immediately after the conclusion of the meeting, which is to bring together the heads of the nation’s 15 representative offices in the US and Canada.

“Because [the trip is of a] regular nature and involves no secrecy, we, in accordance with customary practices, will not make public any relevant information,” the source said.

Lee’s reported travel plan has attracted much attention, as it comes on the heels of National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) visit to the US.

The Chinese-language United Daily News on Monday reported that Wu, who served as the representative to the US in 2007 and 2008, has maintained close relations with US officials, representatives and think tanks, but it did not say what the purpose of his trip was or who he met.

The Presidential Office on Monday would not confirm or deny if Wu, who was one of the few government officials present during the Dec. 2 telephone call between Tsai and US president-elect Donald Trump, was visiting the US.

It said only that the public should not speculate too much, given that Wu often travels between the US and Taiwan.

Despite both US visits being denied by the government, political analysts believe that the diplomatic competition between Taipei and Beijing now involves lobbying efforts targeting high-level US officials.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday confirmed that Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), who served as foreign minister from 2007 to 2013, had visited New York, where he met with several Trump consultants, including retired US Army lieutenant general Michael Flynn, who has been named national security adviser in Trump’s administration.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the meeting between Yang and Trump’s aides took place before or after the tycoon-turned-politician questioned the necessity for Washington to adhere to the “one China” policy in an interview on Sunday.