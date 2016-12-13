Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CULTURE

Museums eye Tokyo exhibit

National Palace Museum Director Lin Jeng-yi (林正儀) yesterday said he hoped that some of the museum’s precious artifacts could be displayed in Japan during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The museum will work with the Tokyo National Museum and the Kyushu National Museum to sponsor an exhibition during the Games, Lin said. The two Japanese museums have expressed interest in Early Spring by Guo Xi (郭熙), a Chinese landscape painter who lived during the Northern Song Dynasty, being put on display in Japan. Lin made the remarks at the opening of “Japanese Art at Its Finest: Masterpieces from the Tokyo and Kyushu National Museums” exhibition at the National Palace Museum Southern Branch in Chiayi County’s Taibao City (太保). The exhibition is a reciprocal tour after the “Treasured Masterpieces from the National Palace Museum, Taipei” exhibition was held in 2014, attracting 800,000 visitors in Tokyo and 360,000 in Kyushu.

HEALTH

Taipei to widen smoking ban

A complete ban on smoking at bus stops in Taipei is to be instituted next year, the Taipei Department of Health said on Saturday. The new regulation would expand a ban that is in place at 155 bus stops on 15 dedicated bus lanes, the department said. Starting on Jan. 1, smoking is to be banned at 1,150 waiting areas at 932 bus stops in Taipei, the department said, adding that violators would be subject to a maximum fine of NT$10,000. The latest move is part of the city’s efforts to create a smoke-free outdoor environment and follows a smoking ban on sidewalks near 180 elementary, middle and high schools. In October, the city also banned smoking in parts of the Xinyi District (信義), which has become the first smoke-free shopping area in Taipei.