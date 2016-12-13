Survey shows 84 percent of married people masturbate

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The percentage of married people who masturbate is higher than that of single people who do so, a survey showed yesterday.

Masturbation is a natural behavior, with 96.3 percent of men and 65 percent of women in Taiwan saying they have masturbated, said Chen Yu (陳煜), chief of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Division of Andrology and Female Urology.

The survey showed that 84 percent of married people masturbate, higher than 76.3 percent of single people, he said, adding that the percentage of married people who masturbate increases with the number of years they have been married.

The main reason that they masturbate might be because their partner cannot or is unwilling to have sex, Chen said, adding that the causes can be complicated, including distance, age, stress, children or diseases.

“Like having sex, masturbation is just one of the ways to fulfill natural sexual desires, but conservative values and lack of discussion can lead to misconceptions about masturbation,” he said.

A 13-year-old boy was recently brought to the hospital by his father for masturbating, Chen said, adding that because the father often scolded his son for masturbating, the boy exhibited stress that affected his sleep and performance at school.

Masturbation does not cause premature ejaculation or erectile dysfunction, Chen said, adding that premature ejaculation is associated with serotonin levels, emotional factors and lower frequency of sexual activity, while erectile dysfunction is often associated with aging or chronic disease.

“Masturbating does not cause infertility, and can improve sperm mobility and quality, leading to better chances of conception,” Chen said, adding that masturbation does not cause testicular cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia or baldness in men, and might reduce the risk of prostate stones and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

“For some people, masturbation is an easier way to satisfy their sexual needs than considering whether their partner is satisfied with their sexual activities,” said Yang Tsung-tsair (楊聰財), a clinical psychiatrist and chairman of Taiwan Association for Sexuality Education.

The survey showed that only 7.8 percent of men and 17.2 percent of women said they seldom or never reached orgasm during masturbation, he said, adding that the release of oxytocin and dopamine during orgasm can reduce stress, allowing the individual to feel more relaxed and sleep better.

Although the frequency might differ from person to person, people should enjoy the emotional relief from masturbation as long as they choose a proper place and timing, and pay attention to safety and hygiene, Chen said.

The survey was conducted by a Japanese sex toy company among 1,200 people aged between 18 and 49.