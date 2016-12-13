Decision to stay with newborn should be left to mother, administration says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said it up to the mother whether to practice rooming-in, which is when the newborn’s crib is kept by the side of the mother’s bed, often used in hospitals and nursing homes, in response to criticism from an obstetrician.

The WHO’s Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, a global effort to implement practices that protect, promote and support breastfeeding, was launched in 1991.

The HPA began promoting baby-friendly hospitals in 2001.

According to the WHO’s 10 Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, facilities providing maternity services and care for newborns should practice rooming-in, allowing mothers and infants to stay together 24 hours a day.

However, Shih Jin-chung (施景中), an attending physician at National Taiwan University Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, on Wednesday last week said on Facebook that a woman with high-risk pregnancy was transferred to the hospital to give birth and told him she had concerns about the hospital because of a negative incident she had experienced.

The patient told Shih that because the hospital imposed a baby-friendly policy, the stress caused her to have postpartum depression, he said.

Shih also said that the policy caused heated arguments between the woman and her partner, because she could not provide enough milk for their twin babies.

Hospitals get extra points in their accreditation if they are certified as baby-friendly, Shih said.

“Some clinics say that they ‘do not’ impose baby-friendly practices to attract pregnant women. Is it not ironic?” he said.

The Facebook post has received more than 500 replies as of yesterday, many from women agreeing with Shih and sharing their own experiences of breastfeeding and rooming-in.

Kang Ning General Hospital obstetrician Yin Chang-sheng (尹長生) said “the system is being demanded by upper management, but if it is not done properly, or there is a lack of workforce or good communication, it can have negative side effects.”

HPA Maternal and Child Health Division Director Chen Li-chuan (陳麗娟) said there are 182 medical facilities that are certified as baby-friendly and rooming-in is only one of the requirements for certification, and not every facility is required to practice rooming-in.

“The hospitals that have acquired the baby-friendly certification receive a NT$20 subsidy for each prenatal checkup, which is about NT$200 for 10 visits,” Chen said, adding that the certification benefits the facilities.

She said that rooming-in and breastfeeding are encouraged by the agency, but they are not mandatory and that medical facilities should respect the mothers’ decision.