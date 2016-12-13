Unisex restrooms at schools need to be discussed first

Staff writer, with CNA

Schools should hold internal discussions and solicit the support of parents before introducing unisex bathrooms to avoid disputes, Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟) said yesterday.

Communication is crucial to ensure that schools provide a harmonious and friendly environment for children, Lin said, adding that such facilities should only be installed after a consensus is reached to avoid disputes.

“[A lack of communication] could cause unnecessary work for schools that have installed unisex bathrooms, as such facilities might be left unused,” Lin said.

Regarding whether it would be better to introduce unisex bathrooms at schools of higher education, Lin said it is a matter of opinion, because some believe that adults are more capable of protecting themselves, while others feel that gender-friendly education should be provided to children from an early age.

The introduction of unisex bathrooms is not necessarily related to age, Lin said, calling for clear communication on the matter.

Lin was commenting on efforts by pro-lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights advocates to promote unisex public bathrooms to protect the privacy of transgender and gender nonconforming individuals.

National Alliance of Presidents of Parents’ Associations chairman Chen Tieh-hu (陳鐵虎) said parents are concerned that the introduction of unisex bathrooms in schools could raise issues of safety.

In addition, some children might be too shy or unwilling to use the same bathroom as members of the opposite sex, he said.