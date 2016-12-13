Broadcasting Corp of China still being dominated by the KMT, lawmakers say

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The Broadcasting Corp of China (BCC) is still controlled by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the radio company should be returned to state ownership, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers said yesterday.

The BCC was a broadcasting unit of the KMT’s Central Committee, which was ordered to take over Japanese broadcasting facilities and equipment after World War II as the founding capital of the BCC, DPP Legislator Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) told a news conference in Taipei.

The KMT held the BCC via party-owned Hua Hsia Investment Holding Co, which sold the BCC in 2006 to BCC chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), a former KMT politician and former president of UFO Radio.

The BCC was sold for NT$5.7 billion (US$178.9 million at the current exchange rate), but Jaw paid only NT$1 billion and according to the sale contract, the BCC had to establish a holding company to manage the BCC’s real-estate holdings, while the BCC had to transfer the ownership of the holding company to Hua Hsia Investment.

Hua Hsia Investment later transferred ownership to Hsinyutai Co, which was named as a KMT affiliate by the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee.

The complex ownership structure suggests that the KMT still controls the BCC, Chen said.

“The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee should immediately recognize the BCC as an organization affiliated with the KMT and order the company to return frequencies to the government,” Chen said.

“The contract [between Hua Hsia Investment and Jaw] was a fake one, which I call a transaction with dummy buyers,” DPP Legislator Yeh Yi-jin (葉宜津) said.

The contract allowed Hua Hsia Investment and Hsinyutai to have control over the BCC in terms of personnel appointment and financial decisions, Yeh said.

That the KMT controls the BCC via party-run businesses is a breach of the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法), which stipulates that members of a political party and government officials may not invest in radio or television businesses, she said.

There have been reports suggesting that the BCC is trying to sell off its properties before the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee takes action against the company, Yeh said, urging the BCC to refrain from doing so, as it could incur legal consequences.

The 19 BCC-owned properties across the nation are worth about NT$9.38 billion, with two buildings in Taipei alone worth NT$8.84 billion, DPP Legislator Chuang Ruei-hsiung (莊瑞雄) said.

The BCC should not attempt to sell its properties amid the government’s moves to freeze questionable party assets, Chuang said, calling on the BCC to transfer its properties to state ownership.

The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee is to hold a preparatory hearing on Friday to examine property sales by the BCC and Central Motion Picture Corp, which was also owned by the KMT, they said.