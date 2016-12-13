GAUGING TRUMP: Academics divided over Trump’s stance

Staff writer, with CNA

Two US academics specializing in Asian affairs on Sunday expressed different views as to whether Taiwan will be used as a bargaining chip by US president-elect Donald Trump in his dealings with China and whether Washington will change its “one China” policy.

Walter Lohman, director of the Asian Studies Center at the Heritage Foundation, said in an e-mailed response to the Central News Agency (CNA) that he does not think Taiwan is becoming a bargaining chip, nor that the US will discard its “one China” policy.

“This does not mean, however, that it [the US] will not change details of how it talks about the policy and interacts with Taiwan. It should,” Lohman said.

Lohman was responding to CNA after Trump was asked in an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday whether his telephone conversation with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) signaled that Taiwan could become a bargaining chip for deals with China.

“I fully understand the ‘one China’ policy, but I don’t know why we have to be bound by a ‘one China’ policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade,” Trump told Fox News.

Trump also said that China was not co-operating with the US on currency affairs, on North Korea, or on tensions in the South China Sea.

“So I don’t want China dictating to me,” Trump said.

“And this was a call put in to me,” he said, of the telephone call with Tsai.

“It was a very nice call. Short. And why should some other nation be able to say I can’t take a call? I think it would have been very disrespectful, to be honest with you, not taking it,” he said.

Lohman said: “One thing Trump’s comments on the one China policy do point out is that we are far more respectful of China’s core interests than it is of ours.”

Making trade-offs on “one China” or on Taiwan would be a mistake, Lohman said.

“We should continue to maintain our one China policy, because it is in our national interest whatever is going on elsewhere in the relationship. The same goes for our commitment to Taiwan,” Lohman said.

However, the US should also insist that China show more respect for the US’ core interests, especially freedom of the seas, he said.

Shelley Rigger, a professor of political science at Davidson College in North Carolina, said in an e-mailed response to CNA that in the interview with Fox News, Trump explicitly said that the US’ Taiwan policy should be part of a quid pro quo to get China to cooperate on other issues, which is “pretty much the definition of a bargaining chip.”

Asked if such a policy would help preserve the interests of Taipei and Washington in the region, Rigger said the US’ Taiwan policy has been consistent for decades and while it has not gotten Taiwan everything some people might have wanted, it has allowed the nation to remain free and prosperous, while enabling engagement and peace among the three sides.

“Any change in approach should be done with the utmost caution,” she said.

“To be honest, I don’t see Trump exercising that level of caution right now. The risks for Taiwan are very high,” Rigger said.

Asked about the possibility of the US changing its “one China” policy under the Trump administration or implementing the policy in a new way, Rigger said it is difficult to ascertain.

“I think anything is possible with Trump. He has some great people advising him on Taiwan policy, but I’m not sure he’s listening to them. This interview only increases my concern. The idea that he only heard about the phone call a few hours before it happens suggests that either he is not getting the information he needs, or he’s getting it, but not taking it in,” Rigger said.