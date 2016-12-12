Morning-after pill to be sold without prescription: FDA

Staff writer, with CNA

Emergency contraception, also known as the “morning-after pill,” could be sold at local pharmacies without prescription as early as next year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday last week.

The agency said that it received an application from a pharmaceutical company for a change in the status of the contraceptive it produces from a prescription drug to a nonprescription drug, adding that a review has been launched.

The company was required to present safety data for the medication, an education plan for pharmacists and drug instruction notes for review by FDA experts, said Chi Jo-feng (祁若鳳), a senior technical specialist at the FDA’s Division of Medicinal Products.

The application could not be given the green light until next year at the earliest, as several key documents are still required, Chi said.

Chi said that the FDA is also considering setting restrictions on the sale of such drugs.

The proposed restrictions include purchasers being 17 years old or older; banning all advertising for the drug; and a requirement that each person can only purchase enough of the drug for a single dose, Chi said.

The morning-after pill can be taken within 72 hours after sexual intercourse as an emergency contraceptive measure, Chi said.

WHO data showed that the morning-after pill is relatively safe, because it is not intended for daily use, a specialist said.

The proposal has led to concerns from some physicians and civic groups about possible abuse of the drug, a report by the Chinese-language United Daily News said.

Taiwan Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology secretary-general Huang Min-chao (黃閔照), who is also an attending physician in obstetrics and gynecology at Mackay Memorial Hospital, was one of the physicians who expressed concerns, the report said.

If women rely on the drug, their menstrual cycle could become irregular and they might increase their risk of abnormal hemorrhage, Huang said.

Moreover, if the morning-after pill becomes popular, men might become more reluctant to use condoms, he said.