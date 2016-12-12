Regional languages to be required course

Staff writer, with CNA

Southeast Asian languages are to be listed as required courses in elementary schools from 2018, given the growing population of immigrants from that region, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) announced on Friday.

There are about 260,000 children of immigrants in the nation’s primary and secondary schools, Pan said at an event in Kaohsiung that highlighted the learning achievements of immigrant students.

He said immigrants and their children bring greater diversity to Taiwan and present opportunities for increased exchanges with other nations in the region under the government’s “new southbound policy.”

The policy is aimed at deepening ties with countries in Southeast Asia and South Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

The introduction of Southeast Asian languages to the core curriculum will give students greater opportunities, Pan said.

Interactions between Taiwan and Southeast Asian nations are likely to increase as an understanding of one another’s cultures and languages deepens, Pan added.

He said Southeast Asian language courses would also be introduced from next year at several universities, which also plan to expand studies related to nations in the region.