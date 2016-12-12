Ma hopes ‘justice can be served’ for ‘comfort women’

Staff writer, with CNA

Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) yesterday said he hopes that justice can be served soon for Taiwan’s “comfort women” — women who were allegedly forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II — after Saturday’s opening of the first museum in Taiwan dedicated to them.

The issue of comfort women is one of international human rights, Ma said, adding that while past mistakes can be forgiven, historical facts cannot be forgotten.

Ma posted photographs of himself and 92-year-old Chen Lien-hua (陳蓮花), who was a comfort woman, on Facebook, saying that he was moved by the opening of the Ama Museum in Taipei, which came after years of efforts by the Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation.

The museum is in a renovated building in Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area and features a permanent exhibition of photographs, documents and videos related to Taiwanese comfort women and the two decades of work by the foundation to document their history.

The museum is named after Taiwan’s three surviving comfort women, who are now in their late 80s and early 90s and are affectionately called “Ama,” which means “grandmother” in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese).

Ma said he attended a concert on Dec. 3 to raise funds for the establishment of the museum and was grateful to the foundation for its persistent efforts over the past 20 years to help the women.

When he was justice minister more than 20 years ago, Ma said he became concerned about issues related to former comfort women in Taiwan.

In 1997, he raised NT$38 million (US$1.2 million at current exchange rates) to help the women, each of whom received NT$1 million, Ma said.

He also paid NT$100,000 for a series of books that feature paintings by former Taiwanese comfort women and will continue his efforts to help them find justice, he said.