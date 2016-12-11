Premier designates minister to mediate pest control dispute

By Lee Hsin-fang / Staff reporter

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) on Thursday appointed Minister Without Portfolio Wu Hong-mo (吳宏謀) to settle whether it is the responsibility of the Council of Agriculture or the Ministry of the Interior to handle snakes and bees that show up in people’s homes.

At a weekly meeting on Thursday, Lin asked Wu to mediate between the two agencies to avoid bad public sentiment, Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

The council and the ministry have been at odds for weeks over which agency should be responsible and which is best suited to handle pest control duties when needed, he said.

The ministry, which oversees fire departments nationwide, has requested that pest control be excluded from firefighters’ duties, Hsu said.

The ministry recently said it hopes that pest control duties would be reassigned to the council in the next two years, but the council has said that the two agencies have yet to reach a consensus on the matter.

In winter, snakes hibernate and bees are less active, making it an ideal time to address the issue, Hsu said, adding that the issue would be settled by March or April next year, when “snakes wake up and bees start flying.”

Until then, residents who require assistance handling bees or snakes should follow existing regulations and ask their local fire department for help, he added.