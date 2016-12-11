School under fire after it barred ambulances’ entry

By Wu Jen-chieh and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An elementary school in New Taipei City has come under criticism after it twice denied entry to an ambulance responding to a student having a seizure, with school officials saying the vehicle would damage the school’s stone courtyard.

According to the New Taipei City Fire Department, an eight-year-old female student, surnamed Lin (林), at Turyakar Elementary School suffered an epileptic seizure on Nov. 15, prompting the school to call emergency services.

To the astonishment of emergency personnel who responded to the call, surnamed Chen (陳) and Tsai (蔡), school administrators prohibited the ambulance from entering the school, saying the vehicle would damage the courtyard.

Chen and Tsai said they were forced to carry the girl on a stretcher, adding that the delay did not affect the girl’s ability to receive treatment in time.

The two criticized the school administrators’ logic, saying that their obstruction of the ambulance was no different from that of uncooperative drivers who do not make way for ambulances in traffic, adding that the situation was dangerous, as Lin could have suddenly lost consciousness.

Despite negotiations after the incident, emergency personnel were again prohibited from driving an ambulance into the school’s courtyard after Lin suffered another seizure one week later, the department said.

Security personnel only reluctantly allowed the ambulance to enter after the emergency services center contacted school officials and made a personal plea, it added.

The incidents have prompted criticism from parents regarding the school’s decision to “value stone over the life of a child.”

The school said it had changed its policy after the first incident, but had not announced such changes before Lin’s second seizure.

Security personnel were acting on old information when they denied the ambulance entry the second time, the school said, adding that emergency response vehicles would now be allowed to drive on school property.

Lin’s parents have expressed understanding and forgiveness for the oversight, the school said.