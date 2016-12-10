Same-sex marriage divisions deepen at judicial reform body

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Judicial Reform Foundation divisions over same-sex marriage deepened yesterday after a statement on gender equality rights drew criticism.

The foundation released a statement late on Thursday saying that “gender issues” were an important part of judicial reform, but omitted discussion of specific issues.

“Taiwan needs more judicial reform organizations and also more input from the younger generation,” Judicial Reform Foundation executive secretary Lin Wei-ting (林瑋婷) said, adding that the statement did not match her hopes.

“Some people criticize the foundation for monopolizing discussion of judicial reform and I agree; this is not a healthy situation,” Lin said.

“The older generation of rights advocates are the reason we have been able to persevere until now, but they do not have much understanding of the issue of same-sex marriage,” she said, adding that the foundation was focusing on criminal law.

The statement included a clause stating that the foundation is a “diverse and tolerant” organization that has “many different voices” on human rights and judicial reform.

The foundation also announced that it is to set up a booth at today’s rally on Ketagalan Boulevard in favor of same-sex marriage, following an earlier statement expressing support for “marriage equality” that stopped short of explicitly endorsing amendments to the Civil Code.

Foundation chairman Lin Yung-sung (林永頌) has refused to endorse calls to amend the Civil Code, while urging consideration of a separate “special law” to guarantee same-sex marriage rights, drawing criticism from some foundation members.

Lin said the foundation’s statement was part of efforts to further clarify its stance on homosexual rights, representing the “greatest common denominator” between younger executive committee members and older members of its standing committee.

“There is a need for generational turnover and more diverse voices at the policymaking level,” she said, stopping short of endorsing the establishment of a new, separate group, calling it unfeasible.

Foundation director Tseng Wei-kai (曾威凱) resigned on Tuesday citing the foundation’s “failure to stand with” homosexual rights advocates.

“We currently do not support any specific gender-related judicial reform issue, because we still have to hold discussions,” Judicial Reform Foundation executive director Kao Jung-chih (高榮志) said, while confirming that Thursday’s statement had been meant to further clarify the group’s stance on same-sex marriage.

Founded in 1995, the foundation has evolved into a source of legal help for rights advocates, such organizing a team of pro bono lawyers who represented members of the Sunflower movement.