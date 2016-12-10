Students rally in support of same-sex marriage bill

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

A coalition of National Taiwan University (NTU) student clubs and associations yesterday rallied in front of the university to voice their support for the legalization of same-sex marriage, urging legislators to ensure true equality by passing the proposed amendment to Article 972 of the Civil Code.

Prior to the event, students in support of same-sex unions hung rainbow flags on a flagpole and a railing near the gate to the university.

NTU Student Association chairwoman Lu Tzu-yan (呂姿燕) read a statement signed by 40 NTU student groups, which called for rational discussion about the legalization of same-sex marriage and urged its opponents not to spread discriminatory or false rumors about homosexuals.

The student groups support incorporating gay couples’ right to get married and adopt children into the Civil Code, the statement read.

The Civil Code, rather than a special law, should protect same-sex couples’ right to marriage the same as it does for heterosexual couples, as gay couples enter marriages out of love just like heterosexual couples, NTU Student Council leader Chou An-lu (周安履) said.

Same-sex unions would not undermine the rights entitled to married heterosexual couples, but if same-sex marriages are subject to a special law, gay couples might not have the same protections as heterosexual couples, Chou said.

NTU Gay Chat leader Wang Wei-chieh (王韋傑) said that homosexuals are no different from heterosexuals, but that they have had to live with such labels as “wrong,” “perverted” and “not compliant with social ethics.”

“Even the law is discriminatory as it excludes gay people. This is why we demand equal rights to marriage by amending the Civil Code,” Wang said. “We do not want to undermine anybody’s family values or ethics. We just want to take back what is rightfully ours.”

Chang Yu-meng (張育萌), who jointly organizes talks near the university advocating the legalization of same-sex marriage, said that there is a misconception that NTU is friendly toward homosexuals, as the university is known as a liberal learning environment, but some students opposed to same-sex marriage had torn up the flyers handed out by the speakers and insulted homosexuals.

“This is why it is meaningful for us to continue doing what we do,” Chang said.

Although university officials acquiesced to students’ flying rainbow flags, they have been indifferent on the issue of same-sex marriage, he said.

“I hope that the university can stop treating the issue with indifference and make students proud of their diversity,” he said.

Student Chao Chen-chen (趙振辰) said that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which has a legislative majority, forced through an amendment to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) that canceled seven national holidays despite strong protests and that this along with a drive by some DPP lawmakers against amending the Civil Code has made the party neither “democratic” nor “progressive.”

The DPP should not renege on the promise it made during the campaign for the presidential and legislative elections that it would support same-sex marriage, Chao said.