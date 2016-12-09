Keelung organizing resident teams to ‘rediscover’ city

By Lin Hsin-han and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Keelung residents are to have a chance to help the city government find old or unique buildings and help officials brainstorm about urban renewal, the Keelung Department of Urban Development said.

Several different architectural styles have been used in Keelung over the years, and the city government hopes residents will see their city in a new light through the program, which is to begin on Dec. 18, Urban Renewal Office head Chan Fu-chi (詹富棋) said.

Out of habit, we tend to become numb to our surroundings, seeing streets and alleys as just another part of normal life, and sometimes miss seeing older buildings that are not visible from roadsides, Chan said.

The first “investigative” group will be asked to explore a 12-block area starting from Keelung harbor and bounded by Siaosi, Jhongyi, Aier and Jhongsi roads, Chan said.

The area includes Chingan Temple (慶安宮), Kanzaiding Fish Market (崁仔頂魚市) and the old market along Siaoer Road, also known as Commission Street (委託行街).

This area holds the collective memory of many generations of Keelung residents, and we hope to find old buildings, name them and put them on the map, Chan said.

Whether the buildings have been abandoned or are still in use, we are asking our residents to share their views, as each individual has a unique perspective, Chan said.

Through group discussions, the investigative teams might come up with alternative uses for old buildings, Chan said, adding that the department does not believe that buildings have to be demolished just because they are old.

However, the office knows there could be problems in trying to “renew” old buildings, either because of questions about ownership, the owners do not want change or structural issues, Chan said.

Through the investigative group project, we want to let both city residents and building owners discover the possibilities of repurposing old buildings, Chan said.